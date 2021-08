We Are China

People get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kangding, Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:13, August 04, 2021

People get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination spot in Kangding City, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua)

