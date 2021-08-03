Home>>
Nearly 1.69 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:49, August 03, 2021
A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student at a high school in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 1.69 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRI projects bridge China-Europe cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Interview: U.S. accusation of China on COVID-19 origin "totally inappropriate," says Syrian official
- Mobile cabin PRC rapid detection labs reach Zhangjiajie
- Biased U.S. COVID-19 origin tracing just another 'washing powder' farce?
- Chinese mainland reports 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.