We Are China

Nearly 1.69 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 15:49, August 03, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student at a high school in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 1.69 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)