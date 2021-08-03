Biased U.S. COVID-19 origin tracing just another 'washing powder' farce?

Ecns.cn) 11:07, August 03, 2021

The “washing powder” will only stain the credibility and reputation of the U.S. itself. (Source: Ecns.cn)

(ECNS) -- The U.S. hype on the so-called COVID-19 “lab-leak theory” goes against science and basic facts. Their finger-pointing on China looks so similar to the play when Colin Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State, wielded the infamous test tube full of washing powder as evidence of weapons of mass destruction developed in Iraq. But no lie will turn into truth, no matter how many times it was repeated. The “washing powder” will only stain the credibility and reputation of the U.S. itself. (John Lee)

