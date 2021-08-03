Home>>
Biased U.S. COVID-19 origin tracing just another 'washing powder' farce?
(Ecns.cn) 11:07, August 03, 2021
The “washing powder” will only stain the credibility and reputation of the U.S. itself. (Source: Ecns.cn)
(ECNS) -- The U.S. hype on the so-called COVID-19 “lab-leak theory” goes against science and basic facts. Their finger-pointing on China looks so similar to the play when Colin Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State, wielded the infamous test tube full of washing powder as evidence of weapons of mass destruction developed in Iraq. But no lie will turn into truth, no matter how many times it was repeated. The “washing powder” will only stain the credibility and reputation of the U.S. itself. (John Lee)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China tightens epidemic containment measures in schools
- China delivers 350 million doses vaccines to BRI partners
- Nanjing launches fourth round of nucleic acid testing
- Global search for virus natural resevoirs urgently needed: Chinese researchers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.