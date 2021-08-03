Home>>
Nanjing launches fourth round of nucleic acid testing
(Xinhua) 10:10, August 03, 2021
People queue to receive testing at a nucleic acid testing site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2021. Nanjing launched a fourth round of nucleic acid testing in some areas of the city on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
