Tuesday, August 03, 2021

Nanjing launches fourth round of nucleic acid testing

(Xinhua) 10:10, August 03, 2021

People queue to receive testing at a nucleic acid testing site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2021. Nanjing launched a fourth round of nucleic acid testing in some areas of the city on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)


