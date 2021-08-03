Chinese mainland reports 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Li An)

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 45 were reported in Jiangsu, six in Hunan, three in Hubei, two each in Henan and Yunnan, and one each in Beijing, Shanghai and Fujian, according to the commission.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases, of which eight were reported in Yunnan, six in Guangdong, three each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Sichuan, two each in Jiangsu and Shaanxi, and one each in Fujian and Shandong.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day, the commission added.

A total of 7,504 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 6,806 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 698 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,193 by Monday, including 1,157 patients still receiving treatment, 24 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,400 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was no suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 41 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 499 asymptomatic cases, of whom 383 were imported, under medical observation on Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 59 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,702 cases, including 789 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,715 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 54 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,884 had been discharged in Taiwan.

