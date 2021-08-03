Mobile cabin PRC rapid detection labs reach Zhangjiajie

Ecns.cn) 11:19, August 03, 2021

The mobile cabin Polymerase Chain Reaction (PRC) rapid detection laboratories arrive mobile cabin PRC rapid detection laboratories. (Photo/Shao Ying)

Opening the sample covers in the sealed instrument, the mobile cabin PRC rapid detection laboratories can help the staff avoid contacting the pathogen from the root. They can skip the nucleic acid extraction step, and use advanced technology to test directly. Test results will be available in 30 minutes.

