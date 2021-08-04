China's Wuhan launches citywide COVID-19 testing

WUHAN, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Wuhan City, capital of central China's Hubei Province, launched another citywide COVID-19 nucleic acid testing campaign on Tuesday, according to a press conference held by the provincial COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Wuhan, once hard-hit by COVID-19, identified new local clusters of cases on Monday when seven migrant workers at the Wuhan Economic &Technological Development Zone tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic cases were registered in Wuhan, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

An all-inclusive nucleic acid testing campaign has been launched in the province, with approximately 403,000 people sampled so far.

According to the press conference, the province has urged residents not to leave Hubei unless necessary.

Before Monday, Wuhan had not reported a locally transmitted case for over a year.

