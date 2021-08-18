Mutual recognition of French, Chinese driving licenses good news for tourism, says operator

A group of Chinese tourists pose for a photo at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, March 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

France ranks the top destination for Chinese tourists in Europe. A new agreement allowing for mutual recognition of driving licenses is good news for reviving tourism between the two countries.

PARIS, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- A new agreement between China and France allowing for mutual recognition of driving licenses is good news for reviving tourism between the two countries, a tourism operator based in Paris told Xinhua on Tuesday.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism between China and France has stagnated for a year and a half. This driving licenses agreement has rekindled the enthusiasm of Chinese tourists, who are very interested in France," said Fang Ting, general manager of New Tour France, an agency specialized in receiving Chinese travelers in France and other European countries.

"At the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the 'Rooftop Race' video (featuring athletes from several disciplines in and around the French capital to mark Paris becoming the next city to host the Olympic Games in 2024) won over many people. Now with the driving licenses agreement, many of my clients and friends are inquiring about travelling in France by car in the future," Fang added.

A woman takes photos near the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero Palace, Paris, France, May 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

France ranks the top destination for Chinese tourists in Europe. Before the pandemic, over 2 million Chinese tourists visited France annually, representing 2.5 percent of the total number of foreign tourists in the country.

Spending by Chinese tourists contributed to over 7.5 percent of the revenue from tourism in France, according to statistics published by the French tourism sector.

Under the driving licenses agreement, which came into effect on Tuesday, China and France will allow holders of valid driving licenses issued by either country to drive directly or obtain driving permits without an additional test.

A tourist bus printed with a China's tourism promotion poster drives on Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, April 23, 2013. (Xinhua/Zheng Bin)

Driving licences from the other country will be recognized by the destination country for those who stay for less than a year, while those staying for more than a year can exchange their original licenses for local ones without separate tests.

Reciprocal treatment will be applied to students in both countries. After Belgium, France is the second country in Western Europe to mutually recognize driver's licenses with China.

