Ecological restoration transforms garbage dump into tourist resort in north China
(Xinhua) 09:48, August 25, 2021
In recent years, the local government in Ulanhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has been committed to ecological protection and restoration, transforming barren mountain and sandpit into scenic spot to boost local tourism.
A garbage dump has turned into a tourist resort following a two-year ecological restoration project. Follow Xinhua to have a closer look.
