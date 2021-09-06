Home>>
Cat show held in Minsk, Belarus
(Xinhua) 09:57, September 06, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 4, 2021 shows a cat during a cat show held in Minsk, Belarus. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Interview: CPC succeeds by adapting to changing world with unchanged faithfulness to Communist idea -- Belarusian expert
- Interview: CPC has every opportunity to write glorious history of second century -- Belarusian media figure
- Belarus "seriously concerned" about politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing: media
- People participate in celebrations of Ivan Kupala Festival in Belarus
- Independence Day marked in Minsk, Belarus
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.