Monday, September 06, 2021

Cat show held in Minsk, Belarus

(Xinhua) 09:57, September 06, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 4, 2021 shows a cat during a cat show held in Minsk, Belarus. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)


