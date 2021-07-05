Home>>
Independence Day marked in Minsk, Belarus
(Xinhua) 10:28, July 05, 2021
Performers dance on the street marking the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)
