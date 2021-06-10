Home>>
Highlights of fashion and photography festival in Minsk, Belarus
(Xinhua) 15:01, June 10, 2021
Child models present creations during a fashion and photography festival and contest in Minsk, Belarus, June 9, 2021. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Models present creations during 2021 Tianjin Fashion Week
- EU to cut air links with Belarus following Ryanair flight diversion incident
- Fashion shows in China give much needed boost to global fashion industry
- Scene of light show in botanical park in Minsk, Belarus
- Belarus registers coronavirus variant first discovered in Britain
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.