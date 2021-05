Video: We Are China

Models present creations during 2021 Tianjin Fashion Week

Xinhua) 11:20, May 31, 2021

A model presents creations during the 2021 Tianjin Fashion Week in Tianjin, north China, May 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

