Ambassadors visit Tianjin, hail China's development

Xinhua) 14:48, May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Ambassadors from 41 countries and international organizations in China have lauded the country's development achievements and praised north China's Tianjin Municipality as a beautiful epitome of China's rapid development after paying a visit there from May 18 to 19.

The ambassadors also commended the Chinese people for their historic victory in poverty alleviation, spoke highly of China's achievements in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, and congratulated the Communist Party of China on its centennial.

It was the second time that Mongolian Ambassador to China Tuvshin Badral has gone to Tianjin. During the visit, he said he saw that Tianjin had witnessed great economic development in recent years.

Noting that Mongolia and China are good trading partners and his country and Tianjin Port have close cooperation, Badral said he saw the great cooperation potential between the two sides.

At the Tianjin branch of the Hebei-based Great Wall Motor, Chilean Ambassador to China Luis Schmidt Montes test-drove a newly-manufactured car.

"Chile is an important market for Great Wall Motor in South America, and the auto brand is popular in Chile," Schmidt said.

"I also bought my daughter a Great Wall car several years ago, which is of very good quality," he added.

After visiting the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city smart center, Adama Compaore, ambassador of Burkina Faso to China, said China has set a good example in both economic and social development and environmental protection. "If all major countries act and take responsibility like China, our world will be a much better place."

"Tianjin is a green city, and the government has created a beautiful living environment for its citizens," said Rahamtalla Mohamed Osman Elnor, African Union representative to China, adding that the country has made important contributions to climate governance, such as energy conservation, emission reduction and air pollution control, which are very important for urban development.

