Scenery of Great Wall at Huangya Pass in Tianjin
(Xinhua) 16:28, April 16, 2021
Photo taken on April 4, 2021 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at Huangya Pass in Tianjin, north China. In recent years, more and more Chinese people living in cities prefer to go to the countryside for leisure and relaxation, which facilitates the development of rural tourism. Huangyaguan village, at the foot of the Great Wall of Huangya Pass in Tianjin, has benefited from this trend. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
