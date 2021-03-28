Languages

Sunday, March 28, 2021

Tianjin shrouded in fog

(Xinhua) 14:57, March 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2021 shows fog-shrouded buidings in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)


