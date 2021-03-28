Home>>
Tianjin shrouded in fog
(Xinhua) 14:57, March 28, 2021
Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2021 shows fog-shrouded buidings in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ancient cultural street in Tianjin appeals to visitors
- China's Tianjin targets 6 pct annual GDP growth for 14th Five-Year Plan period
- Tianjin's Wuqing, bicycle production and distribution center in northern China
- China's Tianjin finds coronavirus on ice cream with imported ingredients
- Second medical team from Tianjin leaves for Hebei to aid epidemic prevention and control
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.