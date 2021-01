A customer experiences cycling at Bike Work, a bicycle lifestyle experiencing hall, in Wuqing district of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2021. Wuqing is a bicycle production and distribution center in northern China. Tianjin Golden Wheel Group, a leading bicycle enterprise founded in 1987, has an annual production capacity of around 80,000 e-bikes and 2 million bicycles, and the products are exported to more than 120 countries and regions around the world. (Photo by Sun Fanyue/Xinhua)