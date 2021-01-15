Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Tianjin finds coronavirus on ice cream with imported ingredients

(Xinhua)    09:34, January 15, 2021

TIANJIN, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in north China's Tianjin Municipality are tracing ice cream contaminated with coronavirus after three samples tested positive for the virus.

All storage of the goods produced by Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd. has been sealed after the samples sent by the company to the municipal center for disease control on Tuesday and Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus.

Preliminary epidemiological investigations show that the company produced the batch of ice cream using raw materials such as milk powder imported from New Zealand and whey powder imported from Ukraine.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the company's 1,662 employees were placed under quarantine and put through nucleic acid testing. Of them, 700 were tested negative for COVID-19, and testing results of the remaining 962 people are yet to be shown.

Authorities have taken measures to disinfect the environment, quarantine close contacts and trace the ice cream that was sold.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York