Means of production prices mostly rise in China

(Xinhua)    13:52, January 14, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Most of the capital goods monitored by the government posted higher prices in early January this year compared with late December 2020, official data showed Thursday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 30 saw their prices increase, while 17 posted lower prices, and the prices of three remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog price went up 5.4 percent during the period.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.

