Picturesque salt fields in Tianjin enter spring harvest season

Xinhua) 16:40, April 21, 2021

TIANJIN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The spring harvest started in Changlu Hangu salt fields recently in north China's Tianjin.

Located at the west of Bohai Bay in north China, the salt flat is one of the oldest coastal salt farms in China, boasting a history of more than 1,000 years.

Covering about 96 square kilometers, the salt farm has more than 200 ponds to collect brine and evaporate it in the sun until crystallization. During the harvest seasons in spring and autumn, the ponds form a remarkable vista as a thin layer of water transforms the fields into a stunning reflection of the sky.

Aerial photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows the view of a salt pond at Changlu Hangu salt fields in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows an excavator working in a salt pond at Changlu Hangu salt fields in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An excavator works in a salt pond at Changlu Hangu salt fields in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Aerial photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows excavators working at Changlu Hangu salt fields in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows excavators working at Changlu Hangu salt fields in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

