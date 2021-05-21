Languages

Archive

Friday, May 21, 2021

Home>>

World Intelligence Congress opens in China's Tianjin

(Xinhua) 10:04, May 21, 2021

People view the exhibits at the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, north China, May 20, 2021. The fifth World Intelligence Congress, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, kicked off on Thursday, highlighting frontier AI technologies and applications. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories