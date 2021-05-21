World Intelligence Congress opens in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 10:04, May 21, 2021

People view the exhibits at the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, north China, May 20, 2021. The fifth World Intelligence Congress, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, kicked off on Thursday, highlighting frontier AI technologies and applications. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

