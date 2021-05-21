Home>>
World Intelligence Congress opens in China's Tianjin
(Xinhua) 10:04, May 21, 2021
People view the exhibits at the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, north China, May 20, 2021. The fifth World Intelligence Congress, a major artificial intelligence (AI) event in China, kicked off on Thursday, highlighting frontier AI technologies and applications. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.