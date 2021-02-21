Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 21, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China delivers COVID-19 vaccine aid to Belarus

(Xinhua)    13:41, February 21, 2021
China delivers COVID-19 vaccine aid to Belarus
Staff members unload containers of COVID-19 vaccines from China in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 19, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine aid provided to Belarus by the Chinese government has arrived in Belarus. At a handover ceremony of the vaccines at the airport here on Friday, Belarusian Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for providing such valuable vaccines. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

MINSK, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 vaccine aid provided to Belarus by the Chinese government has arrived in Belarus.

At a handover ceremony of the vaccines at the airport here on Friday, Belarusian Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for providing such valuable vaccines.

China has provided the vaccines in support of the important consensus reached during a recent telephone conversation between the heads of state of the two countries, and the gesture proves once again that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China can stand the test of hardships, Pinevich said.

Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong said that China is offering this assistance to express the friendly feelings of the government and people of China towards the government and people of Belarus.

The diplomat stressed that in the face of huge demand for COVID-19 vaccines in China and abroad, China's assistance in providing Belarus with the vaccines is a tangible embodiment of the high level of Chinese-Belarusian relations and a concrete step towards the implementation of important agreements between the heads of the two states.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York