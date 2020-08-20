China hopes Belarus can maintain political stability, social peace: FM

China hopes and believes that Belarus can maintain political stability and social tranquility through its own efforts, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query about mass demonstrations that have taken place in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, and other parts of the country following the Aug. 9 presidential elections.

Noting China and Belarus not only enjoy a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual trust and win-win cooperation but also are all-weather partners, Zhao said China has always respected the development path chosen by the Belarusian people in accordance with their national conditions and their efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty, security and development.

China is aware that the domestic situation in Belarus has recently seen some complicated factors, Zhao said, adding that "as good friends and partners, we do not hope that the situation in Belarus will escalate into chaos and oppose external forces triggering division and disturbances in Belarusian society."