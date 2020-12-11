China, Belarus to hold 4th meeting of intergovernmental committee of cooperation

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China and Belarus will hold the fourth meeting of the intergovernmental committee of cooperation on Dec. 14 via video link, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

As agreed by the two sides, the meeting will be co-chaired by Guo Shengkun, Chinese chairman of the committee, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, and Belarusian first deputy prime minister Nikolay Snopkov, who is Belarusian chairman of the committee.