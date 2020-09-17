MOSCOW, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The United States has been accused by Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin of playing a key role in preparing the protests following Belarus' presidential elections.

"Although Washington is trying to stay in the shadows in public space, the Americans have multiplied funding for the Belarusian anti-government forces after the start of the massive street protests," Naryshkin said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He alleged that preparations began in 2019 and early 2020, when Washington channeled about 20 million U.S. dollars through various non-governmental organizations to help organize the protests.

"In fact, we are talking about a poorly veiled attempt to organize another color revolution and an anti-constitutional coup, the goals and objectives of which have nothing to do with the interests of the Belarusian citizens," Naryshkin said.

Belarus has been engulfed in mass protests since incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in the Aug. 9 elections, with the opposition refusing to recognize the results.