Scenery of paddy fields in Longli County, Guizhou
(Xinhua) 09:22, September 13, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2021 shows paddy fields in Jinpi Village of Wantanhe Township in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Long Yi/Xinhua)
