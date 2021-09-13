We Are China

Scenery of paddy fields in Longli County, Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:22, September 13, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2021 shows paddy fields in Jinpi Village of Wantanhe Township in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Long Yi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)