China's Guizhou to boost tourism with ticket-price discount

Xinhua) 09:29, September 12, 2021

GUIYANG, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in southwest China's Guizhou Province will give tourists discounts on ticket prices for scenic spots, as part of a move to promote tourism this autumn and winter.

From Sept. 15, 2021 to March 1, 2022, except for national holidays, tourists can enjoy a ticket-price discount of no less than 50 percent at 462 tourist attractions across the province, if they book and buy the tickets on WeChat, according to the provincial department of culture and tourism.

The department also encourages operators of scenic spots to explore further preferential policies, such as offering coupons and discounts on lodging and consumption, to promote tourism during the off-season.

In the first half of 2021, the Province received a total of 327 million tourists and achieved tourism revenue of 311.27 billion yuan, an increase of 89.7 percent and 118.59 percent year-on-year, respectively.

