China’s northernmost village marches toward prosperity by developing local tourism

People's Daily Online) 15:09, September 09, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2020 shows Beiji Village in Mohe, China's northernmost city in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Chu Fuchao)

By taking full advantage of its tourism resources, including its primeval forests, ice and snow, along with the aurora borealis on high, Beiji village in Mohe city, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province has been able to vigorously develop local tourism and has embarked on a path towards prosperity.

As the northernmost village in China, Beiji village has built itself into a national 5A tourist attraction, the highest rating for Chinese scenic spots. So far, over 90 percent of the village’s farmers are involved in the tourism industry.

The village is the only place to observe the aurora borealis and experience polar days in China.

