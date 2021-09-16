Languages

Archive

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Home>>

In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes

By Zhao Tong (People's Daily Online) 17:29, September 16, 2021
In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
As Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, many museums in China have launched their own versions of creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes. The mooncakes, designed with many shapes and patterns, showcase selected collections in the museums that present unique traditional Chinese elements. Mooncakes produced by the Shenyang Palace Museum. (Photo/People's Daily)

【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories