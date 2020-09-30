Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
One Moon, One World: global museums and their mooncake innovation

By Kou Jie (People's Daily Online)    20:58, September 30, 2020

Initially celebrated by Chinese people for bountiful harvests and family reunion, the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Mooncake Festival, has now become one of the most important cultural celebrations in several countries including Japan, Korea, Vietnam and Singapore.

As the core element of the Mid-Autumn Festival, mooncake, a traditional Chinese dessert that has over 3,000 years of history, conveys significant cultural connotations. Its round shape represents the full moon, while its sweet flavor shows people’s desire for a better future. Surely, we all love a sweet bite of delicious moon cake, but what’s the fun if all mooncakes look alike?

To make our festival experience more intriguing, museums around the globe have designed and launched their own mooncake gift boxes. With different cultural elements and innovative flavors, people around the globe can now enjoy the happy holiday in their own way. Follow us and have a look at these interesting designs!


