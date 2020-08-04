Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

In pics: Rare phenomenon of early full moon seen across China

(People's Daily Online)    16:24, August 04, 2020
In pics: Rare phenomenon of early full moon seen across China
The full moon is seen in Huanghua, north China’s Hebei province, on the evening of August 3, 2020. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Qian)

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the full moon usually appears on the sixteenth day of each month. However, this month’s full moon peaked on August 3, the fourteenth day of the lunar month, and appeared at its maximum at 23:59 p.m. Astronomers say the full moon appearing on the fourteenth day of a lunar month is a very rare sight, and will only occur six times in the 21st century.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York