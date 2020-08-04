In pics: Rare phenomenon of early full moon seen across China

|The full moon is seen in Huanghua, north China’s Hebei province, on the evening of August 3, 2020. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Qian)
According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the full moon usually appears on the sixteenth day of each month. However, this month’s full moon peaked on August 3, the fourteenth day of the lunar month, and appeared at its maximum at 23:59 p.m. Astronomers say the full moon appearing on the fourteenth day of a lunar month is a very rare sight, and will only occur six times in the 21st century.