Chili peppers harvested in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:20, September 13, 2021

A villager harvests chili peppers in Zhaile Township of Nayong County of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Luo Dafu/Xinhua)

