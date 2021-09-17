Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:19, September 17, 2021

Photo shows a glimpse of the natural beauty at the Nanjiluo scenic area. (Photo/Li Jiansheng)

Nanjiluo scenic area of Badi township, Weixi county, southwest China's Yunnan province, which is home to 11 beautiful alpine lakes, is exhibiting some of its seasonal beauty these days.

The scenic area is enshrouded by lush vegetation and towering ancient trees. In the summer and autumn seasons, visitors can also enjoy azaleas, gentians, ferns and other lesser-known flowers.

The four seasons in the Nanjiluo scenic area have their own distinct features. Summer is often lauded as the most beautiful season there. After the ice melts, all kinds of alpine rhododendrons start to bloom and alpine meadows turn green, complete with blue skies, white clouds, green grass and red flowers, making the place look like a fairyland.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)