Scenery of Korchung Kangri glacier in China's Tibet
(Ecns.cn) 17:05, September 22, 2021
Undated photo shows the scenery of the Korchung Kangri glacier in Geda Township of Damxung County, 140 kilometers away from Lhasa City, China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Jiang Feibo)
The natural ecological tourist area features glaciers, lakes and meadows, unveiling vast and captivating scenery, with Nyenqing Tanggula Mountain glaciers to its north.
