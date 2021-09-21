Central SOEs to invest big in Tibet in 2021-2025 period
LHASA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will invest more than 260 billion yuan (about 40 billion U.S. dollars) in the southwestern Tibet Autonomous Region during the 2021-2025 period.
They also plan to provide a combined aid of 2.2 billion yuan to Tibet, according to a conference on central SOEs supporting Tibet's development on Friday, during which many companies unveiled their investment plans in the region.
The State Grid Corporation of China invested 52.6 billion yuan in Tibet between 2016 and 2020, and is planning to invest 46.6 billion yuan from this year to 2025 and introduce new ultra-high-voltage projects into the region, the company said.
From 2016 to 2020, central SOEs stepped up support for Tibet with a total investment of 134.2 billion yuan and 9,900 industrial projects, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.
