Autumn scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 10:10, September 18, 2021

Aerial photo shows the beautiful autumn scenery of Qilian Mountain National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province, September 16, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

