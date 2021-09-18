Home>>
Autumn scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 10:10, September 18, 2021
Aerial photo shows the beautiful autumn scenery of Qilian Mountain National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province, September 16, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
