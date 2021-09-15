Home>>
Picturesque scenery of golden rice paddy in Jiangxi
(Ecns.cn) 14:46, September 15, 2021
Photo taken in September 2021 shows layers of golden rice paddy and black-and-white Hui-style architecture in the fields create a beautiful harvest scene in Wuyuan, East China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhan Donghua)
