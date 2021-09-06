Languages

Monday, September 06, 2021

View of Nanning, Guangxi

(Xinhua) 09:39, September 06, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 5, 2021 shows the view of rainbow in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)


