Rescuers evacuate stranded people in Nanning, S China
(Xinhua) 15:02, September 02, 2021
Rescuers evacuate stranded people in Daji Village of Xingning District in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2021. Heavy rainfall battered Nanning on Wednesday evening, causing severe waterlogging in Daji Village. Local authorities have sent rescue canoes to evacuate stranded people and deliver supplies for the citizens. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
