Summer vacation of some local pupils in Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:42, August 23, 2021

Students collect old farm tools at Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 20, 2021. In the summer of 2021, a volunteer team consisted of college and middle school students led local pupils to participate in diverse activities, such as maintaining saplings, learning about intangible cultural heritages and collecting old farm tools for museums. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)