Herons seen in Guilin City, Guangxi
(Xinhua) 16:17, August 13, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2021 shows a flock of herons perching on trees in Wangjia Village of Sitang Township in Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
