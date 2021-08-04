Deqing tunnel of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway drilled through

Xinhua) 09:51, August 04, 2021

Staff members work inside the Deqing tunnel of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Hechi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2021. The 6.61-km-long Deqing tunnel was drilled through on Tuesday. It is a critical control project in the construction of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, which is expected to put into operation by the end of 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

