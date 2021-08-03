Endangered wildlife products seized in south China

NANNING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Border police in the city of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said Monday they have busted a case involving the smuggling of endangered wildlife products.

The police intercepted a total of 10,328 dried seahorses weighing about 40 kg while inspecting a suspicious vehicle in the border county of Napo on July 26.

The goods were seized as the driver failed to furnish valid legal documents for the goods, the Baise police said.

According to the police, the destination of the bus was Dongguan, a city in Guangdong Province, and further investigation is underway.

In China, illegally importing, exporting, or smuggling products from endangered wild animals and plants are punished under relevant laws and regulations.

