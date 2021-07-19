Guangxi's pilot FTZ signs 2 bln USD investment deals

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2020 shows a cargo ship leaving a berth of the Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

NANNING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- A total of 17 projects were signed Sunday in the pilot free trade zone (FTZ) of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region with a total contractual investment of 13.1 billion yuan (about 2 billion U.S. dollars).

The investment projects cover sectors of electronic information, green energy, performing arts culture, modern services, ecological forestry and logistics.

They will help accelerate the establishment of cross-border industrial chain, value chain and supply chain between Guangxi's pilot FTZ and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Among these projects, six foreign-funded investment deals have a total contractual investment of 920 million U.S. dollars.

By the end of June, 37,000 enterprises had been set up in Guangxi's Pilot FTZ, 10 times the number before the zone was established, official data showed.

