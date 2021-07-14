2021 Nanning dragon boat race to be held on July 18

Xinhua) 12:56, July 14, 2021

NANNING, China, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 Nanning dragon boat race will be held in the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on July 18, its organizers said on Tuesday.

More than 30 teams and approximately 600 athletes will participate in the annual race on the water near the Yongjiang bridge. In recent years, this one-day event is scheduled not to be held during the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which reflects the popularity of the sport in the southern Chinese city.

This year's event will be held under strict epidemic control and prevention regulations. The organizers have set up four LED screens around the venue to facilitate the public to watch the race with social distancing.

