Pic story of village doctor in Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:29, May 19, 2021

Pan Jiping prepares her emergency kit for home visits at Xiaozhai Village of Longji Township, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2021. In Xiaozhai, a village at the foot of Fupingbao Mountain over 1,900 meters above sea level, Pan Jiping has been a country doctor here for more than 30 years. Pan, 57, is one of the Hongyao people, a branch of the Yao ethnic group. In 1988, Pan went to the county's health school to study medicine in order to solve the villagers' difficulty in seeing a doctor. In 1990, after finishing her studies, Pan returned to Xiaozhai Village and became the first village doctor who has received formal training in the village. Since then, Pan has always met the needs of local villagers without delay and won their trust and praise. Nowadays, with the improvement of traffic and living standards, more and more villagers have begun to seek medical service in the town and county. Pan has then become a contracted family doctor for the villagers. She often makes home visits to villagers, conducts regular examination for the elderly and establishes health records for the villagers. "As long as the villagers need me, I will keep working as a village doctor," Pan said. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

