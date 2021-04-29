Home>>
2 killed, 16 injured in south China kindergarten stabbing
(Xinhua) 09:25, April 29, 2021
NANNING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and 16 others injured in a knife-stabbing incident in Beiliu City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said.
As of 10 p.m., two children have died as a result. Fourteen of the wounded have received treatment, and two others are still undergoing operations, according to the hospital sources.
The incident took place in a kindergarten in Xinfeng Township at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the city's publicity department said.
Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbings, and an investigation is underway.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.