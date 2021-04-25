China-ASEAN Business Center unveiled in south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:44, April 25, 2021

NANNING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The China-ASEAN Business Center was officially opened in Nanning Area of China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone on Saturday, which aims to provide one-stop services for China-ASEAN economic cooperation.

The center will surely facilitate cooperation between China and ASEAN countries, especially at a time when China is promoting the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, said Wang Desheng, an official with the Ministry of Commerce.

Covering about 22,000 square meters, the center provides services in various fields including trade and investment, legal consultation, finance, logistics, science and technology innovation, agricultural and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and tourism cooperation.

Currently, nearly 30 business associations, enterprises and international institutions have settled in the center.

