Cambodian PM to attend ASEAN summit in Indonesia this week

Xinhua) 11:29, April 22, 2021

PHNOM PENH, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Wednesday that he will take part in an ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders' meeting in Indonesia on Saturday.

"Due to health measures required by Indonesia, the host of the ASEAN Summit, I decided to leave for Jakarta on April 23 at 13:00 (local time)," he wrote on his official Facebook page.

He said he will have his samples taken for COVID-19 testing on Thursday in Cambodia, and upon his arrival in Jakarta on Friday, he will take a second test administered by the Indonesian health authority.

"To ensure safety, all leaders, including the Indonesian president, are required to undergo testing prior to the meeting," he said.

The Cambodian prime minister said that on his return, he will go into a 14-day self-quarantine at his residence and take between two and three more COVID-19 tests.

Cambodia's foreign ministry issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming Hun Sen's presence in the upcoming summit.

The statement said during the meeting, the ASEAN leaders are expected to focus on three main topics, namely the advancement of the ASEAN community building process, the initiatives on COVID-19 response and socio-economic recovery efforts, ASEAN external relations, international and regional developments of common interests and concern.

The ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

