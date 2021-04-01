Guangxi promotes construction and improvement of rural road network

April 01, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2020 shows people building the road access to Nonggentun of Nonghe Village in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Since 2016, Guangxi has promoted the construction and improvement of rural road network, with 52,900-kilometer roads built to link villages in rural areas. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

